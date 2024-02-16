“Someone will fall out” – Lito Adiwang believes he’ll break into the strawweight MMA top 5 if he beats Danial Williams

Filipino MMA striker Lito Adiwang is ready to seize the opportunity to rise in the top 5 strawweight MMA rankings after scoring a victory over Danial Williams at OFN19.

‘Thunder Kid’ is expecting nothing less than spectacular to come from seasoned veteran ‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams. As such, Adiwang understands that there are higher expectations to prove that he’s a dangerous contender to the throne.

If he’s successful this Friday, Adiwang believes he deserves a seat in the top 5 rankings, just below the likes of Joshua Pacio and Bokang Masunyane.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan ahead of OFN19, ‘Thunder Kid’ further explained:

“Definitely, I’ll get into the top 5 if we can get this win, because let’s see the guys at the top 5. They will fight each other and someone will definitely fall out of the top 5. This would be my third consecutive win, if I do get the victory, so I really believe I deserve to be in the top 5 rankings. Just a few more fights, and I’m looking at the title shot.”

With the chess pieces constantly changing in this competitive division, there’s no doubt that Adiwang will have the opportunity to fight an elite striker in the top 5.

Moreover, this particular weight class is so diverse and filled with talent that it’s very difficult to maintain a stronghold within the ladder.

Adiwang continued to say:

“I agree that some will exit, another one will enter the top 5 rankings. Like the fight between Gustavo and Hiroba, I think someone falls off the rankings.”

Lito Adiwang is “hunting for a finish” against Danial Williams at OFN19

Lito Adiwang plans to leave no breathing room for Danial Williams to exercise his game plan.

The Filipino striker is riding an impeccable two-fight winning streak, having defeated Indonesia’s Adrian Mattheis by first-round knockout and previous tormentor Jeremy Miado by unanimous decision last year.

Williams, for his part, has fallen into a state of decline within the last year. Although he put up a valiant effort, he fell short in his last MMA match and back-to-back kickboxing world title opportunities.

With that said, Adiwang feels confident that he could find the finish when there’s an opportunity.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA at the OFN19 pre-fight interviews, ‘Thunder Kid’ promised:

“I’m really hunting for a finish here. So I prefer a good game plan for him. Either a KO or submission, I’m really going to push for the finish.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America