"Something exciting to see" - Fans react to Rafael Fiziev dropping four-word hint at next career move while posing with UFC executive 

Rafael Fiziev's remarks about his future in the UFC have drawn attention from MMA fans worldwide. Some speculated that Fiziev may switch to featherweight, while many were thrilled to hear the news.

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds recently took to X and posted Fiziev's link up with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell, sharing the 32-year-old's comments regarding some positive news coming ahead, which read:

''Good news coming soon''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Something exciting to see''

Another one stated:

''Would love Fiziev to be more active feel like a lot of people forgot how good he was!''

Other fans wrote:

''Featherweight next, book him vs Zalal so he can knock that fool out''

''Hopefully, he’s going through with his move to featherweight. He’d be a problem in that division.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Fiziev's meeting with Campbell could be linked to his prior comments regarding changing divisions. 'Ataman' recently made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and expressed his desire to move down to featherweight, since the weight-cutting process has become easier for him, saying:

''I’m thinking right now about changing weight divisions. I’m starting to think about changing weight divisions because I really cut weight very easy this time and this was short notice. It was very easy. All this week my nutritionist Jason, he tried to gain my weight because my weight go low so fast. Right now, I have to think about it.''

The Azerbaijani fighter added:

''I want to fight with top guys, some of the top guys. All of those guys in the top 10 are interesting. These guys are in trouble if I come here. They will be in trouble. Everybody.”

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below:

Rafael Fiziev addresses his loss at UFC 313

Rafael Fiziev replaced Dan Hooker on short notice and faced Justin Gaethje in a rematch at UFC 313 this past weekend. Both fighters put on a show and in the end, Gaethje prevailed via unanimous decision.

In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Fiziev stated that his quick turnaround left him lacking in cardio. However, Fiziev stated that he was glad to return to the octagon:

''Cardio is not so good because it's short notice and I'm not prepared for the fight...this time, I go smile. I'm enjoying. I'm relaxing. I know my people supported me... I'm sad because I lost because I wanna win. I do all my best on this fight, but still, I felt so good in this fight."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below:

