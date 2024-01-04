"Something malicious is brewing" - Israel Adesanya's recent jacked look has fans excited

Israel Adesanya’s latest photo left fans wondering if he was preparing to make a transition to the light heavyweight division.

‘The Last Stylebender’ has been on the sidelines since losing the UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 and announced that he will step away from competition for a while.

Adesanya’s arch-rival Alex Pereira called him out for an MMA trilogy fight immediately after capturing the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 295. The pair are 1-1 in the UFC and there is a lot of intrigue surrounding the trilogy fight, especially if it takes place in the 205-pound division.

It appears that Adesanya has been training in the gym despite being on a break. A picture of him with the caption ‘I lied’ was reposted on c9bandit’s Reddit account.

Adesanya's jacked look in the picture led MMA fans to speculate if he was preparing to move up a weight class to challenge Pereira. Fans also wondered if the caption 'I lied' referred to his announcement of stepping away from the sport.

@Weird_Substance1294 commented:

“something malicious is brewing.”

I30_7ram wrote:

“Natty tho?”

Other users commented:

“Lied as in return date? Also, this is looking like eventual lhw Izzy”

“Damn, I wonder if this is some sort of hint at 300. Alex vs Izzy 3 at LHW would be bada**.”

“Idc if Izzy is coming off a loss. If Alex wants him at lhw for UFC 300 I'm all for it.”

“Dude ain’t cutting weight ahead of his 300 bout with Alex at 205.”

“You might not think he deserves the title shot at LHW but it’s the most intriguing fight you can make for all of the fanbase.”

“Come to daddy.”

“Gonna be slow as hell with all that extra weight.”

“UFC 300 for the 205 title The main event we all want. Conor who?”

Chael Sonnen thinks Israel Adesanya might headline UFC 300

The UFC will host its milestone UFC 300 pay-per-view event on April 13, 2023. The event does not have an official headlining bout yet. It was speculated that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor might headline the event.

However, ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen believes that Israel Adesanya might end the hiatus and fight in the UFC 300 main event:

"I believe that the big rush on getting [Du Plessis] and Strickland together is because, either Israel Adesanya is coming back... And I do think Adesanya, particularly against Du Plessis, but Adesanya in a rematch with Sean as well, would be very main event worthy."

Catch Chael Sonnen’s comments below (3:40):