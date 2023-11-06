"Something stunk" - Randy Couture hints at Dana White's suspicious involvement in series of PFL drug test fails

PFL commentator Randy Couture has hinted at Dana White potentially being involved in a series of failed drug tests of PFL fighters.

The 2023 season of the PFL got off to a rather unexpected start when the promotion landed in Las Vegas to host three events. 10 of its fighters who were scheduled to fight failed their drug tests.

Speaking about it during a recent media scrum, Randy Couture brought up how they have never had a positive drug test. Suggesting that the UFC CEO might have had something to do with it, he said:

"To have the tests go the way they did, that certainly didn’t sit well. Something stunk to me. And that’s just my opinion, you know, how many seasons have we done now? And not had a single positive test. And then we come to Vegas for three shows and we have 10? Something’s not quite right there, in my opinion. But, who knows? And Dana [White’s] comment about it was telling in my mind, too, ‘I bet they don’t come back to Vegas.’ So who knows?"

Catch his comments in the video below (11:14):

Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

Dana White was impressed with Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury. 'The Predator' went up against Fury in a highly anticipated 10-round boxing matchup last month.

Despite losing the fight via split decision, the former UFC heavyweight champion impressed with his boxing abilities and even knocked down Fury in the third round of their fight. Speaking about it on Donald Trump Jr.'s Triggered podcast, Dana White set aside any prior grievances with Ngannou and praised him for his performance. He said:

"The fact that he went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy. He [Francis Ngannou] just went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, Conor [McGregor] made it 9 or 10 with Floyd, Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr. – I know Roy is friggin’ 60 years old or whatever, but I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s crazy. I didn’t see the fight, but the fact that he went 10 rounds is unbelievable." [h/t MMA Fighting]