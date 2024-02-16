"Sounds like a skill issue" - Fans react hilariously as Daniel Cormier announces he "had to retire" from EA Sports FC 24

Daniel Cormier has decided stop playing EA Sports' latest iteration of their soccer simulation franchise, EA Sports FC 24 owing to an alleged glitch involving Kylian Mbappe. However, MMA fans aren't convinced by the former UFC two-division champion's excuse.

Earlier today, in a hilarious post on X (formerly Twitter), the UFC analyst stated that he was giving up the video game for good after an EA employee failed to solve the alleged bug, even after he reported it. He wrote:

"I had to retire my favorite game! The Mbappe glitch finally got me! I even called EA and they told me what my buddy was doing would be tough to stop. Well Shane you win! Now we aren’t playing anymore. @treecrew1"

Fight fans had a field day with Cormier's proclamation, as they flooded the comments section to state their opinions on the matter.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@oocmma wrote:

"This sounds like a skill issue, ngl bro."

@nootengot stated:

"Bruh, there’s no 'Mbappe' glitch come on 'DC'."

@K6Strauss enquired:

"What is this glitch you speak of 'DC'?"

@mmaornothing wrote:

"Did you play against Stipe [Miocic]? I thought it was him who retired you from the game 'DC'."

@fragile_athlete empathized with the former UFC champion, writing:

"You play FIFA 'DC'?? Don’t worry tho, I’ve been playing since 2004 and I’m still trash. It happens, lol."

@EdwardsKim wrote:

"Whatever happened to embracing the grind? Where's the passion?? I sent you 12 paragraphs on how to improve, and you gave up this early? To say I'm disappointed would be an understatement."

@GarnachoSzn49 wrote:

"'DC' join my pro club's team. We need a goalkeeper, lad."

@Luigi1369420 opined:

"Should be playing UFC 5 man."

Screenshots courtesy @dc_mma on Instagram

When Daniel Cormier exacted revenge on Stipe Miocic in UFC 4

Stipe Miocic beat Daniel Cormier two out of the three times they fought in the octagon. 'DC,' being a competitor, always wanted to get his revenge and 2021, he did just that, albeit in the virtual world.

During the weigh-in show ahead of Miocic's UFC 260 bout against Francis Ngannou, Cormier challenged his former nemesis to square off in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game using their in-game avatars.

Right from when the pair held the PlayStation DualShock, it was evident that Miocic had no idea what he was doing. The former heavyweight champion, however, quickly learned some of the game's controls with his opponent's assistance and held his own for a while.

Daniel Cormier ultimately knocked his fellow fighter out with an overhand right, finally extracting his long-awaited retribution.

Watch Daniel Cormier knock out Stipe Miocic in UFC 4 below: