"Speed running being unlikeable" - Fans react as Ian Garry claims he could get "too big too quick" to headline UFC card in Ireland

Ian Garry is set to make his return to the octagon when he faces Geoff Neal at UFC 298 this weekend. 'The Future' recently revealed that he may get too big to headline a card in Ireland.

Speaking at media day for the event, the No.10-ranked welterweight was asked about bringing the promotion back to his home nation, responding:

"I hope. I've been saying it, I've been talking about it. I just fear that I'm going to get too big, too quick and they're never going to go back. The truth is, I go out and I bury Geoff Neal into the ground on Saturday night, is that already past it? Is Ian Garry too much of a star at that point to go back? I will do everything in my power to make that happen."

Ian Garry's comments on bringing the UFC back to Ireland

Fans reacted to Garry's claims of being too big to compete in Ireland. @gamaflight claimed:

"Ian Garry speed running being unlikeable"

@insaneworldeven believes that he does not want to lose in his home nation:

"He doesnt wanna get knocked out at home"

@TheSaurus831 suggested that none of Garry's wins are meaningful:

"This guy doesn’t have a single meaningful win in his career lmao"

@Jimbo_J_ does not believe that his resume translates to star power:

"Topuria might be too big for Spain if he KO's Volk but beating Geoff Neal and Neil Magny doesn't make you some megastar lol 😂"

Fan reactions

Ian Garry issues warning to Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland was among the most vocal critics of Ian Garry's marriage to Layla Anna-Lee. Speaking at the UFC 298 media day, the No.10-ranked welterweight revealed that he plans to get revenge against the former middleweight champion, stating:

"I'll pump the f**king mouth off Sean Strickland one day and there'll be nothing he can do about it. I'll talk to him. I'll dance in his face. I'll do whatever I want because the truth is when we get locked into that cage one day, he's never going to be able to deal with me... When you attack people in my circle when they don't deserve it, that's out of line."

The No.10-ranked welterweight's full comments

Garry added that Strickland is not the voice people should listen to, claiming that he has deeply rooted trauma. 'The Future' advised 'Tarzan' to stay quiet and deal with his own personal issues.