"Spending time with his cleaner" - Conor McGregor earns fan backlash for posting training picture with Dillon Danis

It looks like Conor McGregor's fans are not too happy with their idol spending time with his teammate Dillon Danis. 'The Notorious' is expected to return to active competition later this year or sometime next year in a fight against Michael Chandler.

In a recent Instagram post, the former UFC two-division champion shared a training picture alongside Danis. With his bizarre callouts and public scuffles, Dillon Danis has become a divisive, controversial figure in MMA.

Fans had a field day with McGregor's post, particularly criticizing 'El Jefe'.

Instagram user @mrkultivator ridiculed the jiu-jitsu ace, commenting:

"Awwww, Conor spending time with his cleaner. So humble."

Another angry fan, @kenton_dyck, discredited Dillon Danis' grappling skills, saying:

"Might as well grapple tik tokers for better work."

Another netizen pleaded with Conor McGregor:

"CONOR, PLEASE STOP TRAINING WITH THIS GUYYYY."

@avxntvra made fun of Dillon Danis' bizarre online shenanigans, saying:

"Damn, Dillon Danis is actually using his hands for more than retarded IG comments??!"

@evan_the_caucasiann expressed his dislike for 'El Jefe', commenting:

"Blocking Dillon Danis was the best decision I've made on Instagram."

@jvb85 said:

"I love how Conor is embracing the fact that he is a striker and nothing else. What better way to prove that than by training BJJ with Dillon Danis."

Check out a few other reactions below:

Is Conor McGregor unlikely to fight in 2023?

Conor McGregor hasn't fought in over two years. The last time he stepped inside the cage, the Irishman sustained a leg injury that has kept him away from active competition since July 2021.

McGregor was supposed to make his UFC comeback against Michael Chandler sometime this year. However, per latest reports, 'The Notorious' may not return in 2023.

According to Yahoo Sports, the 35-year-old Irishman failed to enroll himself in the United States Anti-Doping Agency's (USADA) testing pool in June. Since UFC athletes are required to undergo six months of mandatory drug testing before they are cleared to compete again, the earliest Conor McGregor can fight is January 2024.

However, UFC president Dana White has since hinted that the fight might still happen sometime this year. How USADA will allow that is still a mystery.

