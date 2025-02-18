  • home icon
  • "Spitting facts" - Fans react as Bobby Green defends Anthony Smith while schooling T.J. Dillashaw on his "no heart" comments 

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Feb 18, 2025 00:50 GMT
Bobby Green (left) defends Anthony Smith (right) [Image credits: Getty Images]
Anthony Smith last entered the octagon in December when he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC 310. The No.14-ranked light heavyweight recently faced criticism from T.J. Dillashaw, who claimed that he is not championship material and gives up in fights.

Bobby Green defended 'Lionheart' from the comments during a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, stating:

"When you say he wasn't a champ or he wasn't going to be a champ, I get that, brother, I get it, but there's other parts to that... You see how many fights Anthony Smith has? He's like 38-[21]. He's like 50 something [fights], crazy number... I'm not comparing the two. What I'm trying to get you to understand is this - when you say he don't have no heart, you don't walk that walk 50 something times against the UFC's best."
Green continued:

"One thing that you've been dealing with - injuries. And you can understand that part. For you to go out there 50 something times, you have to go out there busted up a lot. I think we don't take into consideration some of the things that maybe happen behind the scenes. Yeah, I see what you were saying, too, sometimes there's a little quit in him, but, sometimes, you don't know, bro, my nose is already broke four times and he just hit me right in my s**t again."
Check out Bobby Green's full comments on Anthony Smith below:

Fans shared their reaction to Green's comments. @lewiscollinsMMA agreed with the lightweight contender's claims:

"Bobby king spitting facts"

@DKD2421 noted two instances where Smith showed heart, posting:

"His teeth were literally falling out against glover and he still tried to fight"
"And 99% of the division takes that DQ vs jon solely for the payday in the rematch"

@SS7_MMA claimed that Green always has a sensible view:

"Really thoughtful, patient, and well articulated by Green. He always tries to sell the fight with his antics and style, but whenever I hear him talk, he’s always got a sensible view of things."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions
Anthony Smith reportedly receives opponent for reported retirement bout

Anthony Smith hinted at retirement following his UFC 310 loss to Dominick Reyes. The No.14-ranked light heavyweight is reportedly set to make one final appearance in the octagon, which will mark the 60th bout of his mixed martial arts career.

Mike Heck Jr. of MMA Fighting shared that he is in talks to face Mingyang Zhang at UFC Fight Night 257, posting:

"The report of Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang being targeted for April is accurate. However, the bout is not slated for UFC 314. It’s expected to take place at UFC Kansas City on April 26, multiple sources tell @DamonMartin and I. Story coming to @MMAFighting . Booking first reported by @realkevink ."
Check out the X post from Mike Heck Jr. below:

Zhang has just two bouts in the UFC, winning both via first-round knockout. Meanwhile, Smith is 13-11 during his tenure with the promotion.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
