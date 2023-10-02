Stamp addresses naysayers who said she was ‘a piece of cake’ for Ham Seo Hee: “It made me prouder after I won”

Even a global superstar as beloved as Stamp Fairtex also deals with her fair share of detractors.

The now three-sport world champion admitted to feeling a ton of pressure in the days leading to her ONE atomweight MMA world title fight against Ham Seo Hee.

While she received an outpour of support from her massive fanbase, the Thai star revealed there were still doubters who questioned if she was on the same level as the decorated South Korean fighter.

Safe to say, Stamp made them all eat their words at ONE Fight Night 14 over the weekend.

The 25-year-old megastar achieved history and claimed the ONE atomweight MMA world championship following a stunning third-round TKO of the extremely durable Ham Seo Hee.

After getting tagged by ‘Hamzzang’ in the second round, the resilient Stamp adjusted perfectly and got her hand raised in the most decisive way possible.

Stamp did what she does best, crushing Ham’s body with a liver shot from hell that sent her reeling in pain. She finished the job with another destructive blow to the same spot, flooring Ham for good and realizing her life-long dream.

Relive Stamp’s incredible career-defining sequence, here:

Shortly after taking home 26 pounds of gold at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Stamp clapped back against those who claimed she’d get obliterated by Ham.

The pride of Fairtex Training Center said in her post-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I know that many people might think that I'm a piece of cake for Ham. Before the fight, everybody said, ‘Oh Stamp is just a piece of cake for Ham. Of course, you will lose.' I’m happy everyone thought like that. It made me prouder after I won the fight.”

Watch Stamp’s interview in its entirety:

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available free on Prime Video for existing subscribers in the United States and Canada.

