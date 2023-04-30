Stamp Fairtex admits her ground game is a disadvantage against Alyse Anderson

First-ranked women’s atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex knows her grappling still has a long way to go to catch up to her sensational striking acumen.

The former women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion made this admission ahead of her clash with ground specialist Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The 1stBank Center in Colorado will host this pivotal showdown at 115 pounds on May 5 in the promotion’s on-site United States debut.

Stamp, who has gone 9-2 since shifting her focus to MMA, has the utmost confidence in her abilities. Still, the Thai megastar is also not downplaying what the upset-seeking Anderson brings to the table.

She told ONE Championship:

“I believe my striking is far better than hers. But I might be disadvantaged in the ground game.”

Stamp took notes of ‘Lil Savage’s last circle performance, where she finished Asha Roka with a tight triangle choke.

While the 25-year-old Thai will always be a striker at heart, she has also made significant strides in her ground game.

In fact, Stamp Fairtex even submitted Commonwealth Wrestling Championship gold medalist Ritu Phogat with a beautiful armbar to win the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Final in 2021.

Watch the full fight below:

Even Stamp’s old coach, DJ Jackson, was impressed by how far the world-class striker has come in the grappling department. She continued:

“I think my ground game has improved a lot. For this upcoming fight, I went training with my former coach, DJ Jackson, who hasn’t seen me for years. He said that he was surprised by my progress. I believe that I have improved through my consistent practice.”

Stamp vs. Alyse Anderson, along with the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card, will air live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

