Stamp Fairtex believes fellow Thai star Phetjeeja has speed advantage over Lara Fernandez

Atomweight fan favorite Stamp Fairtex believes 21-year-old Thai prodigy Phetjeeja will have a significant speed advantage in her bout with two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Lara Fernandez this Friday night.

After scoring back-to-back knockouts against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti on ONE’s Friday Fights series, ‘The Queen’ will make her Prime Video debut as the promotion heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 12.

Sharing her thoughts on the highly anticipated atomweight clash, Stamp Fairtex believes the speed of Phetjeeja will be too much for one-time ONE world title challenge Lara Fernandez to handle.

“I think Phetjeeja is more dangerous because her punch and elbow are faster and sharper than Lara’s. Lara’s weapons are sharp but still slow,” Stamp told ONE Championship.

Having made her promotional debut just a year ago, Lara Fernandez came up short in an interim ONE world title tilt with ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

Fernandez came up short but quickly bounced back with a solid win over Thai standout Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE 164. With a win over Phetjeeja on Friday night, Fernandez could put herself right back into world title contention.

On the flip side, Phetjeeja could very well find herself with an opportunity at 26 pounds of gold should she get her hand raised against the former WBC Muay Thai titleholder. Who comes out on top in this Friday’s atomweight war in the art of eight limbs?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

