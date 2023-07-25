Stamp Fairtex chooses the simple life over being wasteful: “I’m not as flashy as some other people”

Top-ranked atomweight MMA contender and former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex refuses to live life extravagantly despite all the success and fame that has followed her over the years.

The Thai superstar, who competed in Muay Thai since she was a young girl, endured a tough childhood, with her parents merely making enough to support her and her siblings. Much has changed since then, though.

With a pair of striking world titles, the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix belt, and potentially, a ONE atomweight MMA world title should she come out victorious against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp has evolved into one of the biggest superstars in martial arts worldwide.

And while the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, and a couple of other ONE world champions have decided to evolve their lives based on their newfound fortune, the Fairtex Gym athlete has remained grounded to her roots.

Though she has already purchased a house and expanded her family-owned plantation in Thailand, the ONE Championship striker admits that she would not be wasteful of what she has worked so hard to achieve.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, she said:

“I’m really smart with my money, and I’m not as flashy as some other people I know. I don’t really blow my money. If I fight, I buy something really special for myself.”

Watch the full interview here:

Following her latest win over Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May, the former two-sport queen purchased a new bike to help her move from point A to point B.

While Stamp's next purchase remains a mystery, there’s one thing she wants more than anything at present – something that money cannot buy – the ONE interim atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

The September 29 bill will be available for all North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.