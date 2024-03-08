Stamp Fairtex expects tactical battle in Janet Todd vs. Phetjeeja unification war: “They won’t go toe-to-toe too much”

Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex will have her eyes locked on Janet Todd and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom’s ONE atomweight kickboxing world title unification contest that is set to headline ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8.

The reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion expects a full-on war between two of the division’s most talented strikers when the action unfolds inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After seeing her fellow Thai star steamroll past opposition last year and having shared the global stage with Todd twice – with the scores tied at one apiece – Stamp recognizes where the interim queen will hold an advantage over Janet Todd.

Stamp shared her insights into this hotly anticipated showdown to ONE Championship. She said:

“This fight is going to be exciting, but I think they won’t go toe-to-toe too much because Janet will fight at a slower pace. Phetjeeja will be the one who walks toward her.”

This tactical battle, set to be Todd’s last fight in her career, will fall on International Women’s Day 2024 and features a star-studded female-only cast.

The longtime divisional queen is ready for one last dance inside the Circle to ensure she leaves the grandest stage of the fight game with another monumental victory.

However, should Phetjeeja have other ideas, it could be a significant passing of the torch moment between these two superstars who share a 16-year age gap.

Janet Todd looking for one last hurrah in her career at ONE Fight Night 20

Before she rides off into the sunset, ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd is keen on adding another highlight-reel finish to her collection. In nine fights under the ONE Championship spotlight, ‘JT’ has rendered her opponent unconscious on three occasions.

Though she won’t necessarily be looking for the knockout, with Phetjeeja’s venomous power ready to crack at any opportunity, the 38-year-old veteran admits the chance of retiring with a performance bonus would be icing on the cake.

In a separate interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Todd offered:

"It's gonna be a good fight, and it's not gonna be an easy fight. Yeah, I want the knockout. Everybody wants the 50K knockout bonus. But I'm not going to say I'm looking for the knockout because when you do, things go downhill.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.