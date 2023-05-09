Stamp Fairtex fed off the energy from American fans at 1stBank Center

The stars were out for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, with some of the biggest names in ONE Championship seeing action – arguably no one bigger than Stamp Fairtex.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion entered the arena to a rousing applause, brought about by her iconic ‘Stamp Dance’ as she walked down to the circle.

Stamp Fairtex met highly regarded atomweight ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10, which took place at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. It was ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground U.S. event.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 10 official post-event press conference backstage, Stamp talked about drawing strength from the crowd, who clearly fell in love with her.

The Bangkok, Thailand, native said:

“I was very surprised and very inspired when the crowd noise was just going crazy when I came out. It gave me so much energy to perform.”

Catch the full presser below:

Stamp put on an absolute show against Anderson, who was game but easily overmatched. The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion was just too slick, too fast and powerful for ‘Lil’ Savage’, who could not take the Thai to the ground.

In the end, a well-placed kick to the body knocked the wind out of the American, as Anderson could not recover.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Stamp Fairtex’ epic stoppage of Alyse Anderson and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

