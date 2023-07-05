Stamp Fairtex impressed by Ham Seo Hee’s dominance over Itsuki Hirata

No.1-ranked ONE atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex always knew that a collision course with Ham Seo Hee was inevitable.

As such, the Thai superstar keenly watched ‘Hamzzang’s last Circle appearance at ONE Fight Night 8 last March, where she outclassed Itsuki Hirata for three rounds. The South Korean veteran proved there are definitely levels in this game, as she humbled ‘Android 18’ and dominated in all facets.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, even Stamp Fairtex admitted being in awe of Ham’s exquisite performance:

“She was very strong in that fight. Itsuki couldn’t do anything. I think Itsuki lost too much weight and didn’t have any power left.”

Meanwhile, it’s open season in the women’s 115-pound division, as atomweight queen Angela Lee is currently on a career hiatus. It’s only fitting for the top two contenders in the division to duke it out for the interim crown.

The date is finally set for Stamp Fairtex and Ham to trade heavy leather at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1st. History awaits the 25-year-old as she continues to chase her dream of becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

Before fully transitioning to MMA, Stamp Fairtex simultaneously lorded over the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks. The Pattaya native has practically blossomed into a complete martial artist right before our eyes, compiling a 10-2 record in MMA. Stamp proved she’s ready for another shot at history when she folded Alyse Anderson with a brutal liver kick at ONE Fight Night 10 last March.

Now armed with the knowledge from her defeat against Lee in her first world title shot, Stamp wants to showcase her full evolution in arguably the biggest fight of her life. However, beating a well-rounded fighter like Ham will be much easier said than done, and Stamp must bring her A-game to fulfill her destiny.

ONE Fight Night 14 will broadcast free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

