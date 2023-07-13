Stamp Fairtex predicts the outcome of Superlek vs. Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex is interested in the outcome of the fight between fellow Thai superstar Supelek Kiatmoo9 and heavy-hitting Russian Tagir Khalilov, which is scheduled for this week.

The setting is ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14, where the two fighters will collide in a headlining flyweight Muay Thai showdown. The event takes place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

For Stamp, while she admits to rooting for Superlek, she recognizes that Tagir Khalilov is not going to be a pushover, rendering the result of the marquee clash still a toss-up.

She shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I think if Superlek can kick faster and has better timing than him, I bet Superlek is going to win. But if he lets Tagir come to close range, Tagir probably finishes him. Anyway, I’ll cheer for Superlek, for sure.”

Superlek is fighting on a short turnaround, having last fought on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22. There, he was a first-round knockout winner over towering opponent Nabil Anane.

The upcoming fight is also the fourth appearance of the 27-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout in ONE Championship this year as he was also in action in January and March in kickboxing matches.

Superlek is concurrently the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and the No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division.

Tagir Khalilov, for his part, has won back-to-back matches heading into the contest. ‘Samingpri’ sent Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi to a technical knockout (uppercut) loss in the opening round last December in Manila. Then, in March, he defeated another Thai in Black Panther by KO (body shot) in the first round.

Former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp, meanwhile, last fought in May at ONE’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, winning over American Alyse Anderson by second-round knockout (body kick).

She is set to return to action in September against South Korean Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight mixed martial arts world title.

