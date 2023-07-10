Stamp Fairtex on her quest to become three-sport queen: “I want to be the champion of the champions”

Since turning her attention to MMA, Stamp Fairtex has kept her mind focused on earning three-sport glory.

On Friday, September 29, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, the former two-sport queen could go on to fulfill that dream against Ham Seo Hee.

The Thai striking dynamo has been meticulously working on her overall game and she admits it is all because she wants to be known as the very best in the world.

In a recent live interview alongside South China Morning Post, the top-ranked atomweight star opened up about the topic and her mindset leading up to this monumental clash.

Stamp said:

“Everyone wants to be a champion, but to get all the belts is the most important thing. I want to be the champion of the champions.”

There have been a couple of athletes in the past who have tried to achieve what Stamp has done in ONE Championship. Fighters like Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Janet Todd are a couple of world-class athletes that have gained world championship status in both disciplines.

None, however, has tried to attain a world title in MMA. And that’s where Stamp stands out from the athletes within the organization’s stacked roster.

Furthermore, after a failed attempt to secure the world title when she met Angela Lee at ONE X last year, the Thai challenger is ready to step up and position herself as the leader of the pack during the divisional queen’s absence from competition due to family reasons.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

