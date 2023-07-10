Stamp Fairtex says Jihin Radzuan has been ‘helpful’ throughout her training camp for Ham Seo Hee

Stamp Fairtex feels her newest training partner, Jihin Radzuan, has played an instrumental role in her preparation camp for Ham Seo Hee.

The Thai megastar and No.1-ranked contender meets the No.2-ranked South Korean fighter for the interim atomweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29.

As the clock ticks to another shot at the crown that has eluded her thus far, Stamp couldn’t feel more grateful for having the Malaysian athlete and former ranked athlete by her side in what she describes as her toughest test yet.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, she said:

“Jihin has been studying my opponent, Ham Seo Hee, for a bit, and she’s been trying really hard to replicate her movement. That’s been very helpful.”

Watch the full interview here:

Ham’s well-roundedness might be one of the biggest factors the former two-sport queen has to overcome if she wants to leave the circle with her hand raised in a couple of months.

The Team MAD representative owns an educated stand-up game and has the grappling skills to push rivals to the limit. Moreover, with 34 fights under her belt, Ham could easily use her experience to instantly recognize any holes within Stamp.

Already 3-0 in ONE Championship, Ham hopes to protect her unbeaten run as she marches towards her first MMA world title.

Stamp, however, shares a similar ambition and wants to write her name in the history books of martial arts when they tango at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can tune in live and for free.

