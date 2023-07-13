Stamp Fairtex says Thai phenom Phetjeeja has all the advantages over Lara Fernandez

Stamp Fairtex is putting all her chips on Phetjeeja come ONE Fight Night 12.

Phetjeeja is headed into her first main roster match in ONE Championship and will take on multi-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Lara Fernandez this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp said Phetjeeja is a better fighter overall than Fernandez, and that's because of the Thai star’s amateur boxing experience.

Even though Fernandez held WBC Muay Thai and ISKA Kickboxing world titles, Stamp believes ‘The Queen’ is a far better fighter than the Spanish star.

Stamp said:

“Phetjeeja also possesses Olympic-level boxing skill. She also has good Muay Thai basics. All of her attacks are smooth as silk. She also has a high fight IQ, too.”

Phetjeeja is one of the most accomplished amateur boxers out of Thailand, with experience in both the Southeast Asian Games and the AIBA world youth ranks in boxing.

It’s in Muay Thai and kickboxing, however, where Phetjeeja made her mark. Worthy of her regal nickname, Phetjeeja owns a ridiculous 204-12 record in the two sports.

A former WMC Muay Thai world champion, Phetjeeja made her debut on the mainstream stage at ONE Friday Fights 9 this past March.

Phetjeeja was an unstoppable offensive machine in her first fight under the ONE Championship banner, and she promptly sucked the soul out of Fani Peloumpi with a body punch knockout in the second round.

Her next appearance came at ONE Friday Fights 16, and she needed just the first round to dispatch France’s Ines Pilutti this past May.

Phetjeeja will now make her Amazon debut with ONE Fight Night 12 set to be broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

