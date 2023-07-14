Stamp Fairtex says she won’t let Phetjeeja take her place in the Muay Thai rankings

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex seeks to maintain her standing in the Muay Thai rankings and is out to guard it against other fighters, even fellow Thai Phetjeeja.

While she is currently competing in the mixed martial arts lane, Stamp has made it known that she is still committed to her campaign in Muay Thai, where she hopes to return as world champion in the future.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion shared to ONE Championship in an interview that she will do everything she can to foil all-comers who are out to dislodge her from the top rankings, which now include rising star Phetjeeja.

Stamp said:

“I still want to become ONE’s three-sport World Champion. So, I need to maintain my position in the Muay Thai rankings. I will not let her (Phetjeeja) take it away from me.”

Venum Training Camp affiliate Phetjeeja is currently one of the fast-rising stars in ONE Championship.

She made waves in her two ONE Friday Fights outings earlier this year, finishing her opponents by technical knockout each time. The twin wins prompted the promotion to sign her to a contract to compete in the main roster.

The 21-year-old fireball is set to make her main roster debut on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video against Lara Fernandez of Spain in an atomweight Muay Thai clash.

In Lara Fernandez, Phetjeeja is facing an opponent who, like her, is looking to be a force in the division. The Cebolla native is coming off her maiden ONE victory last December over Thai Dangkongfah Banchamek. She won by split decision.

Stamp, meanwhile, last fought in May at ONE’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, winning over American Alyse Anderson by second-round knockout (body kick).

She is set to return to action in September against South Korean Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight mixed martial arts world title.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.