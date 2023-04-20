Stamp Fairtex set for Australian seminar tour after ONE Fight Night 10

ONE superstar Stamp Fairtex will be doing an Australian seminar tour following her U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10 .

The queen of pop dancing is taking her brand to a whole new level by offering her very own Muay Thai training seminars outside of Thailand, which begin on May 18 and end on May 29.

Gyms across Australia are currently booking their reservations fast before all slots are filled in cities like Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Unsurprisingly, Stamp has a very large following in Australia, so sharing her fighting expertise Down Under will be a big treat for her loyal fans.

Matt Lucas, Stamp’s Muay Thai promoter, announced the exciting news on his Instagram page this week and said:

“Going From Peak To Peak. Our first mountain is on May 5th. Stamp fights for ONE Championship. She makes her USA debut in Denver Colorado. Then she journeys to the next peak. She’ll do her first ever Australia Muay Thai seminar tour.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Stamp Fairtex is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and multi-talented athletes in ONE Championship. By the time she was 21, Stamp simultaneously owned two gold belts as the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Now that she’s transitioned to MMA full time, her dream of winning a third world title in a different sport hasn't diminished.

She worked super hard to learn all aspects of mixed martial arts, not just her standup but also wrestling and jiu-jitsu - all of which have paid major dividends for the Thai superstar.

Back in 2022, she challenged ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title but ultimately fell to Lee via submission in her first attempt.

However, Stamp still holds the No.1 spot in the rankings after bouncing back with a dominant decision win against Jihin Radzuan last September.

Now, the Pattaya-born athlete is currently working to keep her top-ranked position from those threatening to take her down while the atomweight queen is on a sabbatical.

Up next for Stamp Fairtex is American rising star ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson, who recently impressed fans with a come-from-behind victory in her last outing at ONE 157.

So don’t miss another exciting matchup on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, as Stamp takes on a new rival at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Fans across North America can watch all the live action for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

