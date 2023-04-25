Stamp Fairtex shares candid snapshots of her training in Colorado

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex released a series of powerful black-and-white snapshots of herself training in Colorado this week that have gone viral.

Sports photographer Adrian Nigel captured some vivid shots of Stamp in action at Easton Training Center, highlighting the long and physical process of preparing for one of the biggest MMA fights of her career.

On Instagram, Nigel shared the awe-inspiring images with the following caption that said:

“What a life it’s been lately.

Getting to meet my idols, shoot the champ, see my teammate reach glory and get to fight in Thailand…Just thankful lately.

Enjoy some of these special moments for me while Stamp was training at @Eastontc. Don’t miss out on @stamp_fairtex on May 5th over here in Denver, CO for @onechampionship 🏆”

Check out the illustrated snapshots below:

On May 5, Stamp Fairtex will make her way inside the 1stBank Center for her United States debut to face American rising star Alyse Anderson in an atomweight war at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

She’s coming into the foray with some mighty confidence following a split decision win over Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in a kickboxing match back in January at ONE Fight Night 6.

She has previously called for another world title opportunity against atomweight queen Angela Lee, but due to tragic circumstances, Lee has temporarily withdrawn from competition.

There’s word, however, of a potential interim world title in the near future which Stamp would like to capitalize on if she beats Anderson in Denver. ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson also feels like her match against Stamp is a high stakes battle.

Unranked in the standings, Anderson has a chance-of-a-lifetime to make a memorable impression with the fans and earn a spot in the top 5. Ultimately, it’s a dream fight, so she’s definitely going to bring the heat on May 5.

North American fans living in Canada and the U.S. can watch the atomweight war between Stamp Fairtex and Alyse Anderson live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

