Stamp Fairtex shares the love with her fans after stunning U.S. debut

In truth, Stamp Fairtex never expected to be well-received by a sold-out American crowd at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last Friday.

The Thai superstar hoped and prayed not to be booed on stage for fighting against one of their own in ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson. So, she was humbly surprised when she heard an overwhelming sound of cheers when she made her entrance onto the stage. Even more so, when she KO'd Anderson with a stunning kick to the body in Round 2.

After the bout, Stamp took to her personal Instagram account to thank all of them for making her feel loved and welcomed in her first outing in the U.S.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Thank you everyone for supporting me ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans across the world ‘liked’ her message and continued to praise the Thai superstar online with the following key messages.

@gmason1787:

"I honestly rewinded that finish 20 times. Damn Stamp, that kick🦵🏻was harder than Sagat in Street Fighter and Tong Po in Kickboxer. What a way to introduce yourself in the USA 🇺🇸. Can’t wait to see that belt on your shoulder. Keep dancing 💃🏻 and doing your thing. Love your charisma and swagger. Every time you come out on stage it brings a smile to my face and joy. Congratulations Thai Queen 🇹🇭👸🏻🏆! Straight fire🔥🔥🔥"

@khyatimorang:

"Congratulations champion 💐💐💐. Always my idol.”

Not only did Stamp impress her growing U.S. fanbase, but she also received major props and congratulatory messages from famous Thai personalities, including Jaonaay, Pae Arak, Apinya Sakuljaroensuk, Jetrin Wattanasin, and Thai Olympic champion Panipak Wongpattanakit.

Through MMA, Stamp has singlehandedly put Thailand on the map with her charisma and talents. She is set to represent her country once more in a match for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title, which could see her fight No.2-ranked atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee.

North American fans can rewatch Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

