Stamp Fairtex not underestimating Ham Seo Hee, thinks ‘anything can happen’ at ONE Fight Night 14

Stamp Fairtex will not be counting her chickens before they hatch, especially against a fighter of Ham Seo Hee’s caliber.

The No.1-ranked atomweight contender goes to war against the second-ranked South Korean athlete in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 this September, hoping to fulfill her quest of becoming a three-sport world champion.

However, the Fairtex Gym representative says she will not be too over-confident against the veteran athlete, who has what it takes to upset the Thai to become the interim atomweight world champion.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, the 25-year-old said:

“In Muay Thai, obviously, I’m good, but if it goes the other way, anything can happen. Obviously, Ham is so good.”

Watch the full interview here:

Though the grappling facet of her game has tremendously improved over the past couple of years, Stamp refuses to look past Ham’s work rate on the canvas.

The Team Mad representative may only have three submission wins on her 34-fight resume, but she’s constantly proven her ability to hang with some of the best on the canvas.

As a result, the Pattaya native has focused on her jiu-jitsu and wrestling to try and minimize what Ham could offer in that department. But if the fight ends up on the feet, it’s no quiz to how she’d overcome the 36-year-old superstar.

Stamp’s stand-up arsenal has allowed her to seamlessly transition to MMA, and she hopes it will power her to another landmark victory at ONE Fight Night 14.

Poll : 0 votes