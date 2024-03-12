Stamp Fairtex won’t actively pursue rematch with new teammate Jihin Radzuan: “If it happens, it happens”

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex is open to all comers for her ONE atomweight MMA world title, even new teammate Jihin Radzuan. However, she said a possible rematch with ‘Shadow Cat’ is not something she would push for and instead just let it happen.

The 26-year-old Rayong native won the vacant atomweight MMA world title last September, stopping Ham Seo Hee of South Korea by TKO in the third round.

With the win, Stamp also made history by becoming the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion. She previously held both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles before focusing on MMA.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Fairtex Training Center standout said facing off once again with Radzuan, who she defeated by decision in October 2022, is nothing she would pursue but if it was to happen she has no problem taking it.

She said:

“I won't ask for that fight. I mean I would take that fight if it has to happen. Someday everyone wants to be a champion so if it happens, it happens.”

Watch the interview below:

But before Stamp takes on Jihin Radzuan in a possible rematch, she will have to deal first with No. 2 challenger and friend Denice Zamboanga in a title clash set for June.

Meanwhile, Radzuan saw action at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand in a catchweight MMA clash against Chihiro Sawada of Japan. She lost by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 20 was played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and featured an all-female card to mark International Women’s Day. Its replay is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jihin Radzuan helped Stamp in MMA title conquest

In winning the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title back in September, Stamp Fairtex got some assistance from Malaysian fighter Jihin Radzuan, who served as one of her training partners.

It was a role that ‘Shadow Cat’ enjoyed doing as it allowed her the opportunity to help one of the best fighters in ONE Championship and a friend fulfil her title goals just as she also learned along the way during training.

Radzuan told ONE in an interview:

“One of my main objectives here is to be her main training partner, so of course, I have to help her out to be a better version of her.”

Stamp went on to win the atomweight MMA world title and in the process made history by becoming the first three-sport champion in ONE Championship.