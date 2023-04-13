Stamp Fairtex working with former foe Jihin Radzuan to fortify her ground game

As she prepares for her next fight, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex has engaged the help of former opponent Jihin Radzuan in fortifying her ground game.

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp will feature in an atomweight mixed martial arts showdown against American fighter Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The event is set for May 5 in the United States.

She is expecting her ground game to be tested by Alyse Anderson, whose strongest suit is Brazilian jiu-jitsu. For that reason, she is particularly paying attention to it in training with the help of Malaysian standout Radzuan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex shared what training has been like with her foe-turned-training partner, saying:

“It’s great to have Jihin helping because Jihin’s ground game is quite good. Training with her, she’s always nice, smiling, and helping me on technical aspects.”

The two fighters met in October last year at ONE on Prime Video 2. Stamp Fairtex won by unanimous decision, but not before being made to work by Radzuan, especially in the early goings with her relentless push to take the fight to the ground.

At ONE Fight Night 10, the Thai striker is looking to bring all the arsenal she has at her disposal against Anderson. She is using the contest as a springboard to make another bid for the ONE atomweight world title.

‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson, for her part, is also looking at her upcoming fight with a lot of significance, seeing it as a “big opportunity” to advance her career under ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 10 is the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

