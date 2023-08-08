Stamp reflects on unlikely friendship with former opponent Jihin Radzuan

From fighting against each other inside the cage to becoming training partners at the Fairtex Training Center in Thailand, Stamp Fairtex is grateful to have gained a friend in Jihin Radzuan.

The former two-sport world champion gushed about her unlikely friendship with the Malaysian-based fighter on her Instagram page this week with a caption that read:

“You don't know What kind of relationship will you meet? For example, we 😂 almost 1 year ago fighting each other, but today we are always friends who have to play tiktok together.😂 @jihinr.”

In response to their photo together, which they took on the streets in Thailand, Jihin Radzuan posted:

jihinr: “Exactly 😂😂 who knows by beating each other up could bond a friendship 🤷🏻‍♀️😂😂.”

Check out their photo below:

Before Malaysian contender ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan joined the prestigious Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, the 24-year-old star was preparing for her legendary face-off with Stamp Fairtex at the Ultimate MMA Academy in Johor Bahru.

The pair squared off at ONE on Prime Video 2 last October, with Stamp coming out the victor by unanimous decision. Both women put on a dramatic and thrilling performance filled with violence, blood, and grit - a stark contrast to what their relationship looks like now as they’ve become close friends since that day.

With their bond stronger than ever, Radzuan is honored to help Stamp prepare for this September’s massive headliner ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

She is scheduled to face off against No. 2 contender Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 Singapore Indoor Stadium.