Stamp on how she rehearses her dance moves before fight night

When Stamp Fairtex is not busy sharpening her tools for a fight in ONE Championship, the Thai athlete spends her free time practicing her dance moves.

The former ONE atomweight world title challenger, known for her electrifying entrances and in-circle celebrations, treated the American audience to their first in-person Stamp-dance at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 10 in Broomfield, Colorado, last Friday, May 5.

That evening, in front of a raucous crowd inside the sold-out 1stBank Center, the Thai striker picked up her sixth-career finish against American favorite Alyse Anderson, needing only 2:27 of the second round to get the job done.

And just as she made the long walk down the ramp, the former two-sport queen gave the combat sports enthusiasts another classic dance, wrapping up her memorable US debut in style.

Executing moves like Stamp does inside the circle surely takes plenty of time. And true enough, the 25-year-old told Ariel Helwani she spends at least a week choreographing her moves for fight night.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, she said:

“It takes me about a week, before I post something [online]. I do it a little bit by bit by bit before I post it on TikTok.”

Watch the full interview below:

On the song selection for her monumental debut on American soil, Stamp said she couldn’t have gone with a better tune to fire up her confidence during the pre-fight routine.

In the same interview, she added:

“This song is called “OMG” by NewJeans. It’s very famous on TikTok. I use their songs and just dance with it.”

Fans eager to catch Stamp’s dance moves and highlight-reel finish against Alyse Anderson can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 replay on Amazon Prime Video.

