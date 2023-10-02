Stamp says she was fired up with Ham Seo Hee’s aggression: “Ok, let’s brawl”

Stamp Fairtex could not have had a better dance partner in her historic world title win at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Thai megastar achieved the impossible when she captured the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at the expense of Ham Seo Hee this past weekend at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The win also marked Stamp’s historic achievement of becoming the first fighter to win three world titles in as many disciplines.

In her post-event media scrum about her win, Stamp said she was glad Ham wanted to trade with her every step of the bout.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion said:

“So sometimes my opponents go after my knee. In this fight against Ham Seo Hee, it was the same style. She also came forward with the kicks and punches as well, so I’m like, ‘Ok, let’s brawl’, you and me. At the end of the second round, I almost got her with the armbar. However, the bell rang first so it saved Ham. I’m glad I showed my MMA skills in this match.”

The first round served as a feeling-out period with Stamp and Ham content on looking for openings for attack. Things quickly picked up in the second round when both fighters actively looked to impose their offense on the other.

Stamp Fairtex even locked in a surprise armbar, but the bell rang before she could even fully secure it.

Stamp’s striking roots, though, did the job for her early in the third. Stamp tagged Ham with a huge straight right that forced the South Korean star to step back.

Stamp Fairtex knew she was close to a finish and she hunted down Ham with a barrage of strikes including a right hook to the body that folded ‘Hamzzang’ for the stoppage win.

Watch Stamp's entire media scrum below:

