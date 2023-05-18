Stamp showcases personality after stunning KO over Alyse Anderson

Stamp Fairtex has become a household name after producing one of the most stunning knockouts in her career at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

For years, the Thai superstar has been bringing the “fun” back into the MMA stage with her entertaining walk-outs and charismatic personality. Changing the hearts of the hardest hardcore fans, Stamp is a one-of-a-kind extraordinaire with a fighting talent to back it up.

On May 5, she put her expertise on full display when she made quick work of American rising star ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson in Colorado.

ONE Championship encapsulated Stamp’s most savage moments below with an Instagram reel that said:

“Only Stamp 😬 Who wants to see the Thai megastar back in action ASAP? 👊 @stamp_fairtex⁠.”

The video sparked a whole slew of reactions from fans, here are some of their reactions:

mcy543:

Look at that girls eyes and face when she realized the pain 😳

franjodac:

"Stamping that liver"

re_michamploo789:

"I didn’t notice the knee the liver at first 😮"

⁠Michigan native Alyse Anderson made a heroic attempt to challenge one of the most dangerous strikers in the world. To her credit, she landed some very good strikes but was outmatched in every way.

Her Plan B, didn’t work out well for her either which was to get the clinch and go for a takedown. Stamp again, was well-equipped in that department, making her opponent pay with a flurry of elbows, knees, and body kicks until finding the beautiful liver shot to end the match in round 2.

Rewatch Stamp vs. Anderson, and all ONE Fight Night 10 events for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

