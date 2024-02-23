Statistic reveals striking similarity between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor's careers after becoming UFC featherweight champions

Ilia Topuria's actions and attitude leading up to his UFC 298 fight with Alexander Volkanovski have prompted many to compare 'El Matador' to the legendary Conor McGregor. Now, a graph that was recently shared on X/Twitter has revealed the depth of similarities between both men.

Topuria is currently 27 years old and the reigning UFC featherweight champion, which McGregor also was at the age of 27. Furthermore, at that same age, both men's UFC records stood at seven wins and no losses. Both men could also boast of 15 straight wins at this stage of their respective careers.

However, the similarities extend beyond even that. Both men, at 27, dethroned featherweight champions that were otherwise unbeaten in the weight class, with their wins both being knockouts that left their foes out cold. For 'El Matador,' it was Alexander Volkanovski. For the Irishman, it was José Aldo.

In doing so, Topuria and McGregor became their respective European countries' first and, thus far, only UFC champions. Thus, it stands to reason that the comparisons may indicate a trend that will continue, especially given their other similarities, like their near-identical back tattoos, which carry religious conotations in the Christian faith.

Whether Topuria will follow in McGregor's footsteps and immediately challenge the lightweight champion in pursuit of two-division championship status has become a point of interest. For now, it appears as though Topuria will face the top contenders in his division, which is the expected duty of a reigning champion.

Ilia Topuria has won more fights via submission than knockout

Ilia Topuria has made a name for himself as a brutal knockout artist, and with good reason. His stoppages over former 145-pound kingpin Alexander Volkanovski and a lightweight in Jai Herbert left both men out cold, earning 'El Matador' his fearsome reputation. However, he has actually scored more submissions than knockouts.

In 15 wins, Topuria has tapped out 8 opponents, with the most recent victim of his submission game being fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Bryce Mitchell. It was through a natural instinct for striking and a much higher fight IQ than he is often given credit for that Topuria developed such a strong a grasp on boxing fundamentals.