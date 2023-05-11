Imposing Brazilian heavyweight, Jailton Almeida, will take on Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Charlotte on May 13. Almeida has made a name for himself with his relentless aggression, and is known for bringing the fight to his opponent.

In fact, Almeida has recorded an incredibly impressive statistic. According to @RichardAMann on Twitter, Almeida has amongst the highest takedown averages in the UFC.

As per this tweet, only Muhammad Mokaev averages more takedowns amongst ranked fighters. @RichardAMann tweeted:

"Jailton Almeida averages 6.73 takedowns per 15 minutes of fight time. Currently only one ranked #UFC fighter (Muhammad Mokaev) has a higher takedown rate"

Check out the tweet here:

From the chart, we can see that Almeida is far above his UFC Charlotte opponent, Rozenstruik, who is known to be a kickboxer. Jailton Almeida is an extremely well-rounded fighter, and comes into the bout with a record of 18-2, with 7 KOs and 11 submissions.

Given his takedown average and the impressive submission record he has amassed, he may make quick work of Rozenstruik if the fight hits the mat. Regardless, he must be wary of 'Bigi Boy's stand-up game.

Jailton Almeida to face Jairzinho Rozenstruik in UFC Charlotte main event, is riding a 12-fight win streak

Jailton 'Malhadinho' Almeida is heading into the bout on the back of a 12 fight win streak. His last loss came in 2018 and ever since, the Brazilian has continued to improve.

He is also a fresh breath of air in the heavyweight division, and is a new face that has the potential to shake things up at the very top. Rozenstruik will be his biggest test to date.

Rozenstruik, a seasoned UFC veteran at this point, has all the tools to test Almeida, and fans will be eager to see where the Brazilian stands relative to the rest of the heavyweight division.

If Almeida is able to impose his considerable grappling skills, he will likely be able to overpower Rozenstruik at UFC Charlotte. He is by no means a slouch on the feet either, and presents a number of issues in that part of the game as well.

Check out Almeida's submission victory over Anton Turkalj here:

Poll : 0 votes