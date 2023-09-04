Stephen Loman believes knockout is imminent in John Lineker clash

Filipino bantamweight mixed martial arts fighter Stephen Loman does not see his scheduled fight against fellow contender John Lineker later this month going the distance.

‘The Sniper’ will take on ‘Hands of Stone’ in a featured MMA clash, part of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, considering their aggressive nature as fighters and willingness to engage, Stephen Loman shared that his showdown with John Lineker ending with a knockout is highly likely.

The Team Lakay stalwart said:

“Because as you move and you hit your opponent, you gain points. And if we connect squarely, we can even get a knockout.”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stephen Loman, who is No. 2 contender in the division, is looking to maintain his standing as the next challenger in line for reigning world champion Fabricio Andrade of Brazil.

He has won all of his three fights so far under ONE since joining the promotion in 2021. His most recent victory came last November, beating former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Stephen Loman is expecting a tough challenge from a top-class fighter like Lineker. But, he is undeterred by it and is instead pumped for it to go down with him on the winning side.

No. 1 contender Lineker, meanwhile, is on the comeback trail after failing to reclaim the bantamweight gold stripped from him last year, losing to Andrade in their title rematch in February by technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the fourth rebound.

He won his next fight last month, defeating South Korean Kim Jae Woong by way of an impressive third-round TKO (punches).

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.