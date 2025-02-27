  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Stephen Loman choking me every day” - Joshua Pacio says teammate’s vice-like grip prepped him for Jarred Brooks’ chokes

“Stephen Loman choking me every day” - Joshua Pacio says teammate’s vice-like grip prepped him for Jarred Brooks’ chokes

By Craig Pekios
Modified Feb 27, 2025 01:55 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Joshua Pacio is used to getting choked.

Ad

'The Passion' walked away as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion at ONE 171: Qatar, securing an impressive second-round TKO over Jarred Brooks in the evening's main event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Perhaps even more impressive was the fact that Pacio fought out of no less than four submission attempts from Brooks in the first round, including an especially tight guillotine choke.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Asked what was going through his head while 'The Monkey God' was fishing for an early finish, Pacio revealed that there was very little panic setting in thanks to his daily routine of being choked by Lions Nation MMA teammate Stephen Loman. Speaking at the ONE 171 post-fight press conference, Pacio said:

Ad
"Of course, you know, I'm used to it. Imagine Stephen Loman choking me every day in the gym. So I'm used to it."
youtube-cover
Ad

With the victory, Pacio closed out his trilogy with Brooks winning their last two encounters and becoming a six-time ONE-strawweight MMA world champion. However, we have a feeling that one of ONE Championship's greatest rivalries is far from over.

Joshua Pacio believes the setbacks he suffered made his win over Brooks at ONE 171 even sweeter

After surrendering the ONE strawweight MMA crown to 'The Monkey God' in December 2022, it's been a long road back for Joshua Pacio.

Ad

However, despite all the ups and downs—including a torn ACL and being spiked onto the top of his head by Brooks at ONE 166 last year—Pacio believes that those hardships made his win in Qatar even sweeter. Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Pacio said:

"I think for me, it made the victory sweeter. Like I said, God orchestrated it. I think it was good that we lost that first fight. The second one hurt as well. But with God’s protection and favor, I was safe. All these lessons - the injuries and the journey getting here—it made this victory that much sweeter."

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 171: Qatar replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी