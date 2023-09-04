Stephen Loman cutting no corners for John Lineker firefight: “I’ll train everything”

Stephen Loman has enjoyed a fruitful run in ONE Championship, and he hopes to carry on that streak against a far more challenging test when he returns next.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, the Team Lakay exponent faces former divisional king John Lineker in a bantamweight MMA tie that could have significant implications for the next challenger for the gold.

‘The Sniper’ has grown impatient as he waits for a chance to contest for Fabricio Andrade’s bantamweight crown. But with ‘Wonder Boy’s’ hands full, the Filipino firecracker is prepared to take out the No.1-ranked contender to book his ticket for a shot at the world title.

With his mind locked on the 26 pounds of gold, he wants to treat the fans to an absolute classic inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. By that, he’s game to stand and bang with the knockout specialist in search of a highlight-reel finish.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Sniper’ said:

“I’ll train everything so I can go toe-to-toe with him.”

Taking out a fighter of Lineker’s caliber isn’t going to be easy. But if anyone within the bantamweight MMA division – besides Andrade – is up for challenges, Stephen Loman is your man.

The 28-year-old debuted with an emphatic first-round KO of Russian veteran Yusup Saadulaev at ONE: Winter Warriors II in December 2021. At ONE X last year, Stephen Loman continued where he had left off with a win over Shoko Sato.

His most recent victory came against longtime bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year.

As such, another win for the No.2-ranked contender is of utmost importance when he returns at ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore. Perhaps a win could confirm his dream world title fight that he’s been eying since he inked a deal with ONE Championship.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.