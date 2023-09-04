Stephen Loman explains why his fighting style is John Lineker’s kryptonite: “We can absorb shots well”

Stephen Loman believes he’s a stylistic match-up nightmare for his ONE Fight Night 14 opponent John Lineker.

The pair of top-ranked bantamweight contenders will lock horns in a guaranteed barn-burner for the chance to be the next man in line for a shot at the division’s kingpin Fabricio Andrade.

Speaking to the promotion ahead of his return on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Loman went into detail on how he’ll neutralize the former champion’s feared knockout power:

“Our style, which relies a lot on movement, is an effective way to strike as long as we have a tight guard and we can absorb shots well. If I do that, then I will have an effective style against Lineker.”

Stephen Loman is indeed one of the most versatile and exciting contenders at 145 pounds.

Riding an 11-fight winning streak, including a perfect 3-0 run under the ONE banner, we know ‘The Sniper’ does possess the skills to give Lineker a run for his money.

For instance, the Team Lakay superstar absorbed Yusup Saadulaev and Shoko Sato’s best shots and countered with explosive striking of his own.

While ‘Hands of Stone’s fight-ending prowess is well-documented, the athletic Loman has shown the ability to dart in and out of danger.

In the event that Lineker decides to rely on his underrated grappling, the 28-year-old Baguio native’s wrestling and jiu-jitsu skills have also caught up with his striking abilities.

For instance, Loman shocked the world when he manhandled former bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year.

‘The Sniper’ took on the BJJ specialist right in his wheelhouse and dominated him on the feet and on the ground for 15 minutes.

Can Loman do the same to Lineker and add another former champion to his growing hit list?

We’ll find out at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The entire event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.