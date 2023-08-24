Stephen Loman focused hard in training to beat John Lineker: “I will use this time properly to enhance all the tools in my arsenal.”

Second-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman of the Philippines is fully fixated on achieving victory in his all-important next fight. If he emerges victorious, Loman will likely head into a world title shot sometime later this year.

But of course, that’s easier said than done. The man Loman is set to face will no doubt be his toughest test to date in ONE Championship.

Stephen Loman is set to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current no.1-ranked contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th. It will broadcast live to fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Stephen Loman talked about getting ready for what is the biggest test in his professional career so far. ‘The Sniper’ of Team Lakay said:

“I am always confident and I don’t let [overconfidence] affect me in my training. If you’re overconfident, it means you’re not 100 percent in that fight. That’s why I remain focused especially since I’ll be facing John Lineker. I’m focusing on training, I still have six weeks and I will use this time properly to enhance all the tools in my arsenal.”

Can Loman beat Lineker and book a world title shot against reigning bantamweight MMA king Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade later this year? We will soon find out.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event.