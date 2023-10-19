Stephen Loman gives props to John Lineker for a "good job" in pivotal bantamweight fight

Stephen Loman’s bid to challenge reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade was pushed back by former champion John Lineker, who defeated Loman in their bantamweight contest at ONE Fight Night 14.

The fight that went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 ended in a unanimous decision victory for the Brazilian, which handed the Filipino MMA star his first ONE Championship loss since signing with the promotion in 2021.

In a guest appearance on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel, Loman reflected on this setback and how ‘Hands of Stone’ neutralized his fight plan to successfully snap his 11-fight win streak.

The Team Lakay athlete said:

“He did a good job pushing me and standing up whenever I got a hold of him. He tried to keep it standing as much as possible. I think he scouted me well and that made him successful.”

Watch the interview below:

Loman employed a wrestling-based strategy against Lineker because of the power that the Brazilian possesses, which is responsible for four of his six finishes under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

However, ‘The Sniper’ failed to capitalize on his advantage in the grappling department as the 33-year-old knockout artist kept the fight on the feet, which saw him dominate the exchanges en route to the decision win via the judges’ scorecards.

Lineker is likely to face Andrade for the third time after their first two meetings ended in a no-contest and a fourth-round TKO win for 'Wonder Boy' in October 2022 and February 2023, respectively. Meanwhile, Loman is back on the drawing board and needs to get more wins to eventually get his much-awaited world title shot.

