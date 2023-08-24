Stephen Loman leaning toward Jonathan Haggerty beating Fabricio Andrade: “This fight will be an exciting one”

Second-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman will be watching closely as the events of ONE Fight Night 15 unfold.

There’s one particular fight Loman is invested in, and that’s the showdown between reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty and Loman’s MMA rival, reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty and Andrade will throw down at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Loman talked about the fight and shared his thoughts on how the two elite bantamweight strikers match up.

‘The Sniper’ of Team Lakay said:

“This is a difficult fight to predict, but I think this goes to Haggerty because striking is his department, and I feel he’ll match up well against Fabricio. Fabricio isn’t an ordinary striker, though, and that’s why this fight will be an exciting one.”

Who will emerge a two-sport ONE world champion? Loman will keep a close eye on this one.

Meanwhile, Loman is set to take on former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

That event takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29, and will broadcast live to fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event.