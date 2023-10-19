Stephen Loman picking Jonathan Haggerty in early assessment of Fabricio Andrade superfight

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman has a vested interest in a highly anticipated bantamweight bout, in just a few weeks time.

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is set to face ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd, and the Haggerty vs. Andrade fight will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Loman shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“There’s a big chance he can beat Jonathan Haggerty, but I think Haggerty is well-prepared as well. I’m expecting a good match between these two.”

When pressed for a prediction, Loman said he’s leaning towards the pure striker in this case. The Team Lakay standout stated:

“Meanwhile, I think Andrade will have a harder time to adjust in kickboxing [since he’s been doing MMA]. So it will come down to who lands his shots first. But yeah, I’m going with Haggerty.”

If ‘Wonder Boy’ is able to shock the world and beat ‘The General’, Andrade will achieve a longtime dream of becoming a kickboxing world champion in ONE Championship. More importantly, he will become a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Meanwhile, Loman himself is angling for a world title shot against Andrade in MMA, so he will definitely keep a close eye on this matchup to assess ‘Wonder Boy’s striking skills.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the blockbuster event.