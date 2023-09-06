Stephen Loman pleased he ‘won’t be idle for too long’ as he eyes Fabricio Andrade’s gold

Stephen Loman is grateful to stay active while Fabricio Andrade looks to become a two-sport world champion.

Since making his ONE Championship debut in December 2021, Loman has kept himself within touching distance of the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship with three consecutive wins.

He seemed next in line to fight the reigning world champion before Andrade received a massive opportunity to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Though that wait somewhat derailed his plans, Stephen Loman has maintained a single-minded approach to improve his craft and be ready whenever it was time.

Interestingly, with ‘Wonder Boy’ having his hands full, ‘The Sniper’ accepted a matchup against former divisional king John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29.

During an interview with ONE, Loman had this to say about his upcoming fight:

“At least now we have a fight, we won’t be idle for too long before the year ends. So, it’s really great news for me.”

Stephen Loman secured wins against Yusup Saadulaev and Shoko Sato to begin his promotional tenure. ‘The Sniper’ made a statement in his third and latest ONE fight by defeating longtime bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, John Lineker won his first four fights in ONE, including a second-round knockout against Fernandes to become the bantamweight MMA world champion.

Unfortunately for him, ‘Hands of Stone’ endured a brutal two-fight stretch against Fabricio Andrade, with one being a no-contest and the other a fourth-round TKO loss. On August 4, Lineker bounced back with a third-round knockout against Kim Jae Woong.

Stephen Loman vs. John Lineker will take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with three world title matchups ending the event. ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free on October 6 by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.