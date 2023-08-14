Stephen Loman provides his take on how Fabricio Andrade-Jonathan Haggerty clash unfolds

After a breakout year in 2022, Filipino bantamweight contender Stephen Loman is eager to hit the ground running this year.

The five-time MMA champion has rightfully earned himself a spot in the upper echelons of the stacked division, and he’s ready to face more elite contenders on his way to gold.

Having defeated former bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 last November, Loman knows that his title shot isn’t far away.

Unfortunately for him, the first fight between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade ended in a no contest, forcing the two Brazilians to schedule a rematch for the vacant title earlier this year.

Whilst Loman has remained on the sidelines, the man he has been targeting for some time is keeping busy by challenging himself outside of the division.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, bantamweight champion Fabricio Andrade will compete to become a two-sport world champion by facing Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing title.

With one eye on facing ‘Wonder Boy’ once he returns to the division, Stephen Loman gave his thoughts on how the Brazilian matches up with ‘The General’ in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

“I think Fabricio will trade with Haggerty, they’ll exchange shots and keep up with each other’s pace.”

Since signing with ONE Championship, Loman has produced three consecutive victories to find himself at the No.2-ranked spot.

While he waits for the champion to return, the Filipino fighter has been called out by the former champion Lineker in a bid to solidify the number one contender status.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active subscription via Amazon Prime Video.