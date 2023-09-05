Stephen Loman ready to take over John Lineker’s top contender spot in bantamweight rankings

Second-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender Stephen Loman plans to erase all doubts about the legitimacy of his status as the rightful number one contender.

To do so, he wants to take away John Lineker’s top spot in the pecking order of the 145-pound division’s rankings.

Lineker and Loman’s paths will cross on September 29 in a pivotal world title eliminator at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Speaking about the promotion ahead of the most important fight of his career by far, Loman made his intentions clear:

“When I found out that he was the one I would be facing, I expected ONE to give us a fight for the no.1 contender spot in the division.”

Stephen Loman, who was widely expected to challenge Fabricio Andrade for his bantamweight MMA crown, could have easily sat out and waited for his world title shot.

‘The Sniper’, though, refused to stay idle and made the valiant choice to put his contender status on the line in a risky fight against the hard-hitting former champion.

While the proud Filipino warrior has so much to lose in this matchup, he wants to send a message with a dominant performance and put all questions to bed.

Meanwhile, the division’s kingpin Fabricio Andrade will look to become a double champion at ONE Fight Night 15, where he will lock horns with Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

For sure, ‘Wonder Boy’ will keep a close eye on Loman and Lineker’s tiff to see the next challenger for his throne.

ONE Championship’s Amazon cards air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.