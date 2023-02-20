Team Lakay’s Stephen Loman expects the clash between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker to end early this Friday night when ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video will be headlined by perhaps the biggest rematch in ONE history. The two Brazilian heavy hitters will attempt to finish the business they started four months ago at ONE on Prime Video 3 with the ONE bantamweight world title up for grabs.

Ahead of the main event showdown, Loman spoke with the promotion to share his thoughts on how he sees Friday’s headliner playing out:

“We have two very dangerous fighters, and whenever we get that, it’s always exciting. I don’t expect this to go the distance. Someone is going to get finished in this fight.”

Unlike most people who will be tuning into the fight on Friday night, Stephen Loman has a personal stake in the outcome.

‘The Sniper’ is likely the next man in line for a ONE bantamweight world title opportunity. That's after he scored a unanimous decision victory over ONE legend and former world champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Loman’s victory pushed him to 3-0 inside the circle, and both Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker have since acknowledged his presence at the top of the contender’s list.

ONE Fight Night 7 is live and free in North America to Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Stephen Loman hopes to fight for a ONE world championship in the United States

With the ONE bantamweight world championship to be decided this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 7, Stephen Loman hopes that his opportunity will come shortly after, preferably in front of a raucous American crowd at ONE Fight Night 10.

He told The MMA Superfan:

“Yes, I want to try and fight in the U.S... That would be exciting, I want to go there someday.”

Catch the full interview below:

Stephen Loman’s opportunity at the ONE bantamweight title has been all but guaranteed. Whether or not his opportunity comes when the promotion heads to the mainland on May 5 remains to be seen.

If ‘The Sniper’ gets his wish, he’ll fight for a world championship under the bright lights of the 1stBank Center in Colorado later this year. On that possibility, he told SCMP MMA:

“If they give me the chance, like they’ll give me a world title shot after the fight between Fabricio and Lineker, and it’s in the U.S. Wow. That’s a first-world country, a superpower. I’ll be extremely happy and excited. What’s important is that I can bring my skill to the fight, and win.”

Catch the full interview below:

