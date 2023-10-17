Stephen Loman says John Lineker deserves a trilogy with Fabricio Andrade: “That’s only fair for him”

Upholding the spirit of fair play, Filipino fighter Stephen Loman said John Lineker deserves the trilogy he is seeking against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade. This, even if he was initially set to get a crack at the reigning division king.

‘The Sniper’ took on ‘Hands of Stone’ on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video as he awaited a title showdown against Andrade. Unfortunately for the Team Lakay athlete, he fell to the Brazilian veteran by unanimous decision, leaving the question on who is the next challenger for ‘Wonder Boy.’

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Stephen Loman, the No. 2 challenger in the division, made it known that since he was defeated by top contender John Lineker in their last outing, it is only fair that he vies for the world title.

The 28-year-old fighter from Baguio City, Philippines, said:

“Yes, he deserves the trilogy with Fabricio Andrade. He beat me and I was supposed to be next in line so that’s only fair for him.”

Watch the interview below:

If ever John Lineker battles Andrade, it will be the third time that they will face each other in a title fight setting in ONE Championship.

The first was in October last year, where Lineker, then the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, was stripped of the title after missing weight heading into his all-Brazilian title clash against challenger Andrade. The fight still pushed through with the latter the only one eligible to win the gold. It, however, ended in a no-contest.

A redo was set for the two back in February for the vacant world title and Andrade made sure that he completed the job. He pummeled Lineker until the American Top Team affiliate could not continue past the fourth round, winning by technical knockout (corner stoppage) and being declared the new champion.

Meanwhile, the loss that Stephen Loman was dealt last month was his first in ONE Championship. He won his first three matches since making his promotional debut in December 2021 and made his way to the title challenger position.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.