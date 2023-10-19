Stephen Loman says Jonathan Haggerty’s familiarity with kickboxing will be too much for Fabricio Andrade

Second-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Stephen Loman believes Jonathan Haggerty’s experience in kickboxing will be too much for Fabricio Andrade to overcome when the two world titleholders meet at ONE Fight Night 16.

On November 3, reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will look to become a two-division titleholder as he is set to square off with current bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade. The two heavy hitters will meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok to crown a new king of the bantamweight kickboxing division.

Offering his prediction for the highly anticipated champion vs. champion clash, Stephen Loman suggested that Haggerty’s immense experience in the world of kickboxing will likely be the deciding factor when the two men strap on the eight-ounce gloves next month:

“For my prediction, I’m going with Haggerty by knockout,” Logan told The MMA Superfan. “I think he’ll get the win around the third or fourth round. I think Haggerty will be more familiar and more comfortable under kickboxing rules. He definitely knows what he’s doing.”

Both Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty are coming off of world-title-winning performances with the former capturing his crown first, besting Brazilian veteran John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker in February to claim bantamweight MMA gold.

Two months later, ‘The General’ earned his second ONE world title, winning the bantamweight Muay Thai championship courtesy of a stunning first-round knockout of striking icon Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

Will Haggerty add another ONE world championship to his already illustrious resume at ONE Fight Night 15, or will ‘Wonder Boy’ become the first fighter in promotional history to hold world titles in MMA and kickboxing simultaneously?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.