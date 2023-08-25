Stephen Loman using Fabricio Andrade vs. Jonathan Haggerty as case study for potential showdown with bantamweight MMA king

Team Lakay stalwart Stephen Loman is going to be an interested spectator for the all-champion clash between bantamweight fighters Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty in October.

‘The Sniper’ is going to study the fight and use it as part of his preparation for a future showdown with ‘Wonder Boy’, the reigning ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion.

No.2-ranked Loman believes the marquee Andrade-Haggerty match would provide valuable insights that he could use.

The Filipino fighter shared in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I know I can study Fabricio better when his fight [with Haggerty] happens and pick up his tendencies and technique. He’ll show his combinations, and that will give me material to study so I can adjust my game plan when we finally fight each other.”

Fabricio Andrade and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty clash at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok for the promotion's vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

It will be the kickboxing debut of Fabricio Andrade under ONE, where he'll look to become a two-sport world champion.

Despite it being his maiden outing, he is quick to point out that he is not completely alien to the sport, having competed and won in it before he joined ONE.

Fabricio Andrade is coming off claiming the vacant bantamweight MMA world title back in February, where he stopped fellow Brazilian and rival John Lineker in the fourth round of their title clash by technical knockout (corner stoppage).

Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, is also fresh from a championship-clinching performance in his last fight.

‘The General’ knocked out longtime champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title showdown in April to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.

Like his opponent, Haggerty is also out to join the elite list of two-sport ONE world champions.

Loman, for his part, will be in action in September against Lineker.

ONE Fight Night 15 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.