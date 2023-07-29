Stephen Thompson explains decision not to fight at UFC 291, Caleb Plant punches Jermall Charlo, Andrew Tate launches comic book series: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Stephen Thompson's statement following his cancelled UFC 291 bout as well as backstage drama at the Spence vs Crawford weigh-ins. Also, Andrew Tate launches a comic book.

#1 Stephen Thompson explains decision not to face Michel Pereira at UFC 291

UFC 291 wasn't able to kick off without a hitch after it was announced that Stephen Thompson's bout against Michel Pereira had been canceled.

The Brazilian stepped onto the scales at 174lbs, three pounds over the welterweight limit. Instead of the bout going ahead and 'Wonderboy' taking a percentage of Pereira's purse, the American decided not to face his opponent.

With fans understandly disapointed the expected barn-burner wouldn't be going ahead, Stephen Thompson took to Twitter to explain his decision. He said:

"I made weight this morning as I have done every fight during my 11 + year UFC career. My opponent did not. This isn't the first time I've had an opponent miss weight and given how that played out previously, myself and my team felt that it's ultimately not smart for us to move forward with this fight. At my age and given what I've accomplished in this sport, I'm not here to be a gatekeeper, I'm here to fight for and win a UFC Welterweight Title."

Check out the rest of Thompson's statement here.

#2 Caleb Plant smacks Jermall Charlo backstage at Spence vs Crawford weigh-ins

Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant is in hot water this week after he was pictured hitting WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo.

The pair and their entourages were arguing backstage before Plant suddenly landed a clean hook across the face of Charlo. Charlo then tried to get in a shot of his own before their teams and security jumped in and prevented the incident from going any further.

Watch the video here:

#3 Andrew Tate launches 'Top G' comic

Andrew Tate surprised his fans this week after the controversial internet personality announced the release of his own comic book series titled Top G: Breaking Illusions.

The story will centre around Tate and his fight against the dark forces of the matrix. The former kickboxer is also expected to loosely address his time spent in prison and the multiple allegations he faces.

In a statement made by Tate about the comics, he explained that the series is his way of telling his truth. Andrew Tate wrote:

"They don’t want you to know the truth they want you living in a mental cage, chained by a weak mindset. I became the superhero of the youth by telling the truth and teaching young men to be strong. And now I am being punished for it, in real-time. These stories reflect the harsh truths of the Matrix, how I escaped it, and what I predict they will try next." [H/t DNG Comics]