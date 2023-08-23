"Stick to the weed bro" - Fans advice Sean O'Malley against taking "whatever John Fury is on" after press conference drama

Sean O'Malley has been advised against taking whatever John Fury was on at the recent Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card pre-fight press conference. The unique "dual headliner" event, which goes down on October 14, features two exciting boxing matches - Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury vs. KSI.

It's no secret that the four competing headliners have thrown vicious personal jabs at each other in the lead-up to the event. Tommy Fury's father, John Fury, was present at the presser and had enough of the personal insults. Claiming that "fighting men" mustn't indulge in such behavior, he threw a fierce tantrum and angrily knocked the conference tables off the stage.

Reacting to the chaos, Sean O'Malley took to Twitter and joked about wanting to take whatever John Fury had taken before the press event. However, fans strongly advised the new UFC bantamweight champion not to do so and flocked to his post's comments section to make their thoughts known.

"Stick to the weed, bro, lol."

"Stick to the weed, bro, lol."

"Stick to the joints, my guy."

"Stick to the joints, my guy."

Another fan wrote:

"Let me get some when you find out."

One user joked:

"It’s just food that he cooks out of a cast-iron pot above a camp fire."

Another fan wrote:

"Forget prime energy drinks, how about some good old “Fury juic

One user joked:

"That’s Prime… straight to the veins, baby."

Sean O'Malley cautions Marlon Vera against disrespecting him

Sean O'Malley is the new king of the UFC bantamweight division. The 28-year-old recently defeated Aljamain Sterling via second-round knockout to become the promotion's youngest champion.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, O'Malley called out Marlon Vera, the only fighter to beat 'Suga' in an MMA fight, for a rematch in December. 'Chito' also competed on the UFC 292 card and defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision. He later took to Twitter and seemingly accepted O'Malley's callout.

While Sean O'Malley initiated the potential matchup by calling Vera out, it seems 'Suga' wants more respect from his longtime rival before he can give him a shot at the 135-pound title. In an episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley said:

"You need to f*cking settle down, or I’ll pick Henry Cejudo. And don’t think that I don’t have the power to f*cking pick who I want to fight right now. So you better f*cking go on Twitter, say, ‘Daddy, will you fight me?’ And I’ll f*cking think about it."

Watch the full episode below: