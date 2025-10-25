"Still the biggest name in the sport" - Fans erupt as Khabib Nurmagomedov spotted ringside with Bollywood star during chaotic UFC 321 exit

Fans have reacted to a clip of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov shaking hands with a Bollywood star at UFC 321, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.Earlier tonight, after cornering teammate Ikram Aliskerov against Park Jun-yong, Nurmagomedov, who was leaving the arena, was surrounded by fans, including Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov spotted ringside with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan at UFC 321 below:The Indian actor is a passionate admirer of Nurmagomedov and is also a UFC fan. Dhawan has already attended several UFC events to date and has also met Merab Dvalishvili, Henry Cejudo, UFC CEO Dana White, among others.Fans responded to their meeting, with one commenting that 'The Eagle' is still the biggest name in the sport despite having retired years ago:&quot;Still the biggest name in the sport 5 years after retiring 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐&quot;Others commented:&quot;He is the only one who rivals Conor in stardom Power&quot;.&quot;Much more aura than Aliskerov, even after he was in the corner. LOL.&quot;&quot;Khabib and 'Poatan,' legends that anybody can look up to.&quot;&quot;❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️&quot;A few fans also highlighted the presence of Varun Dhawan:&quot;That's Varun Dhawan.&quot;&quot;Did I just see Varun Dhavan ?? 😭&quot;&quot;That's Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]After the Aliskerov fight, 'The Eagle' was also present for his cage-side duties during the 3rd bout of the main card. He came to corner his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, who was fighting Mario Bautista.In that fight, Umar returned to winning ways by unanimous decision, after showcasing a striking and grappling masterclass against Bautista. Umar wants a rematch with 'The Machine,' who beat him earlier this year.White had mentioned earlier this week that if Umar puts on an impressive performance against Bautista, he will secure another title shot next.